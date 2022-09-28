MONTICELL0 – The Piatt County Zoning Board of Appeals will wait until October before considering a set of rules and procedures for the upcoming public hearings for the proposed Goose Creek Wind Farm in northern Piatt County.
“These are not ready yet,” ZBA Chairman Loyd Wax announced at a ZBA meeting last week. “They haven’t been finished. They are not ready. We don’t have them in hand for you to look at, so in my opinion, the only thing we can do is to get a motion to table this and consider this at our next scheduled zoning meeting.”
The next scheduled meeting is Oct. 27.
It’s a setback for Apex Energy, who had proposed a revenue-sharing agreement with the county if the project and building permits were approved by Dec. 31. Prior to consideration by the county board, the 1,600-page Special Use Permit application must be considered by the ZBA. This will be done through a series of public hearings in which both officials from Apex and opponents of the project will provide input for the ZBA. The ZBA will then make a recommendation to the county board.
With the delay in approval of the rules and procedures for the public hearings, it is not known when the public hearings will be scheduled.
If the ZBA waits until Oct. 27 to approve the rules and procedures, no hearings could be scheduled until November at the earliest.
Apex Energy is seeking approval for up to 60 wind turbine location in the northern portion of Piatt County. Of the approved locations, 50 total turbines would be constructed.
Kelly Vetter of Monticello asked the board during the public comment section to carefully consider the evidence once the hearings are held.
“Maybe no one is really paying attention, but do you realize that by weakening our ordinances to accommodate the wind corporation, there will be a floodgate open to the opportunists who will insist that you let them in because you let Apex in?” she said. “Already, there are wind companies waiting to see how it goes, so they can blast the countryside with these lumbering, ugly giants.”
Jim Reed, a farmer from DeLand, asked the board to take a step back as a county, look at the prime farm ground, and decide what an appropriate productivity index would be, to help evaluate decisions for renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power.
“There is lots of ground in this county that is “B” sloped and “C” sloped and permanent pasture and is far more suitable to these types of projects that use prime farmground,” he said.
Solar farms
The board will recommend passage of Special Use Permits for two solar farms in Piatt County with conditions.
Nexamp Solar LLC is planning to develop a 3-MW ground-mounted distributed generation solar garden facility at 703 N. State Route 32 in Cerro Gordo. The proposed solar garden facility will include solar modules mounted on metal posts and racking, a perimeter fence, gravel access driveways and associated equipment including several poles required for interconnection with the Ameren distribution grid.
The project is expected to create 30 to 40 jobs during construction.
The board also recommended approval of a ground-mounted community solar farm located at 2240 N. 375 East Road in DeLand.
A project area of approximately 36 acres will be affected by construction and operation of the facility.
The full county board will consider these projects Oct. 12.