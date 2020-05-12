Piatt and DeWitt County dispatch centers use each other as backups, but it is becoming clear that a third option may also be needed.
That was what Piatt County 9-1-1 Director Tim Furman told the Emergency Telephone System Board on May 4. He said the idea arose out of April 8 storms that caused telephone and power outages, and the fact that DeWitt County is a backup for both Piatt and Logan County emergency calls.
“We were talking about not only having a backup, but having a backup to your backup,” said Furman, who said Logan could be that third option for Piatt County 9-1-1 calls if DeWitt also goes down.
“We’re kind of in agreement, we have a three-county stretch in central Illinois, which is what the state likes to see, us getting along,” added Furman. “DeWitt would still be our backup, then our next backup would be Logan County.”
He said legal paperwork is being drafted to make the intergovernmental cooperation official.
The Hyper-Reach public notification system approved by the county in April is nearly to the testing stage. Furman said there was a “snag” in that information would not transfer directly from the current 9-1-1 system into Hyper-Reach, but that it should be able to be uploaded via a spreadsheet.
“After you get your 9-1-1 data in, they can really push the process pretty quick,” said Piatt County Emergency Management Agency Director Mike Holmes. “We’re supposed to be ready to test (May 5 and May 6), and then we’re going to scheduled training.”
Hyper-Reach allows for targeted or mass notification of the public through phone, text, email and social media. Members of the public would need to opt in to receive most notifications.
It would also be capable of “pinging” phones in a geographical area — including those not opting in — through the Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS), which Furman said is what everyone received when President Trump sent out an alert to test the system last year.
Meeting change
The ETSB amended its bylaws to hold its regular meetings at 7 p.m. the first Monday of every other month, instead of every month.
Another bylaw change was approved to add the ability to attend meetings virtually when needed.
Kudos for dispatchers
Furman said several dispatchers complained of back issues due to aging chairs, and asked for new chairs, which the board approved for a cost of $2,853.
ETSB member Crystal Alexander said she helped out during the April 8 storm, and was surprised dispatchers could sit for long shifts in the current seats.
“I was there for maybe an hour. My back was killing me. They are old, they are uncomfortable, so I can see the issue and misery that would cause sitting there for 8 to 12 hours,” said Alexander.
“Being in there that time, I think I took 20 non-emergency calls. Those girls did awesome,” during storm outages, she added. “They kept it all together. We took paper notes. The phone rang like crazy trying to page everyone out. Kudos to our dispatchers. I don’t think they get a lot of thanks.”