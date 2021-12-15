Lucille Morgan of Monticello is celebrating her 100th birthday this weekend with family and friends at Allerton Park and Retreat Center.
Lucille was born on Dec. 18, 1921, in Colfax, the first child of Elmo and Lillian Leonard Johnson. She married Wilbur Davis of Gibson City in 1942. He died in 1969. She married Irv Chief Morgan in Champaign in 1975; he died in 1998.
Celebrating with Lucille will be nine of her 12 children: Dennis Davis of Monticello; Richard Davis of Tuscola; Mary Ann (Jessie) Manning of Pooler; Georgia, Patricia Davis of Cisco; Tom (Gracie) Davis of Taylors, South Carolina; David (Sheila) Davis of Monticello; Joan Davis (John Farnam) of Bloomington; Rita Davis of Omaha, Nebraska and Frank Davis of Champaign; along with two of her step-children: Flo (Faith) Morgan of Clarksville, Temmessee and Tamara Morgan (Nancy Turgeon) of Sacramento, California.
Lucille also has 26 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Fondly remembered will be three daughters: Sandy Roberts, Suzanne Doering and Carol Chapman; and her step-son Irv Morgan Jr.
Lucille is retired as a buyer in frozen and dairy from JM Jones/Supervalu in Urbana. She was a volunteer for Faith in Action and Piatt County Nursing Home and served as a Community Eucharistic Minister for St. Philomena Catholic Church in Monticello.
Lucille looks forward to visiting with family and friends and respectfully requests no gifts.