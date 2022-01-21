MONTICELLO — The Monticello Area Education Foundation will hold its annual fundraising Gala from 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 in the Monticello Community Building.
This year’s theme is “24K Gold” in recognition of the foundation’s 24th year of service to Monticello students and teachers.
Tickets include a murder mystery interactive game, musical performers, photobooth, live and silent auction, hor d’oeuvers, and signature drinks. Semi-formal attire is requested. You may purchase tickets online at http://bidpal.net/goldengala.
Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
Last year the MAEF awarded 19 scholarships to MHS graduates totaling $21,000 and has honored over $18,000 in classroom grants submitted by teachers.
“It is amazing how this community steps forward each year to support our school district through funding grants and aiding graduating seniors’ education efforts beyond high school,” MAEF President Anne Dill said.
“Through the generosity of our donors, MAEF is able to make an impact on every educational level, including the arts, physical activity, technology, special needs, and continuing education.”