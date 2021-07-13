MONTICELLO — For the first time in more than two decades, the Allerton Library in Monticello will have a new director.
Sherry Waldrep, a library assistant and coordinator of adult programs at the Mahomet Public Library, has been approved by the Board of Trustees as the new library director, effective Aug. 2.
She replaces Lisa Winters, who has worked at the library for 42 years and has served as library director since 1998, is retiring.
Waldrep has been with the Mahomet Library District for eight years. In addition to library experience, she also has administration and management experience.
“We were very pleased with the experience she has because she has a lot of great library experience and programming experience in Mahomet, which we thought was important,” said Sue Gortner, president of the Allerton Library’s Board of Trustees. “She also is a firm believer in the library being part of the community. Even though she will be living in Mahomet, she wants to be a visible and viable part of the community. We are pleased and excited that she accepted.”
A search committee which included Gortner, Winters and board member Sue Lochbaum made the recommendation to the board July 7.
“I have the utmost confidence in her ability to become a great director,” Winters added.
Winters will help Waldrep adjust to her new position. Her final day is scheduled for Aug. 31. She began in 1979 as a “page,” putting books back on the shelves while still in high school, then held various other titles before being named library director in 1998.