A 42-year-old man from Decatur died after sustaining injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Interstate 72 just west of Monticello on Thursday night.
Illinois State Police say the unidentified driver was traveling west on the interstate near milepost 164 in Piatt County at about 9:45 p.m. when his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban ran off the roadway to the left, traveled through the median and overturned. It came to rest upside down in the median.
The driver was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he died of those injuries.