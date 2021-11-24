CISCO — Piatt County Sheriff's Police are investigating an animal fight in Cisco Tuesday that left one man injured and his dog dead.
The incident was reported to sheriff's police at 12:30 p.m.
Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said pit bulls from one home were apparent “aggressors” as they fought a dog from a neighboring home, where that home's animal ended up dead.
When the owner of the now-deceased dog tried to stop the fight, “he did sustain several bites and was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment,” Vogelzang said.
The injured man has been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries.
Sheriff's police are continuing to gather details on the incident, which Vogelzang said occurred within the village limits of Cisco.