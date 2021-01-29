The planning committee for the Mansfield Community High School (MCHS) Alumni Association met Saturday, Jan. 16 at the Blue Ridge Township Building to discuss the arrangements for the annual alumni banquet. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the committee voted unanimously to cancel the 2021 banquet. If health concerns are mitigated, the group plans a banquet for Saturday, April 30, 2022.
The committee also discussed the future distribution of the Mansfield Community High School sport and academic trophies and memorabilia. A leather-football helmet was donated by Dick Manual (’58) to the MCHS memorabilia. Donna Wolf-Roberts (’71) located a signed football, dated 10/12/1956, which was the first 11-man football game at Mansfield (12 points) vs Fisher (7points). Both items have been placed in the trophy case at the Blue Ridge High School.
The committee members are Lois (Rosenbery) Adams (Class of 1960), Karen Colmer (’71), Doris Ann (Deffenbaugh) Lamb (’70), Paula (Cohoon) Gilbert (’61), Deby (Kindred) Huchel (’66), Kandy (Eagan) Miller (’65), Kathy (Taylor) Neef (’70) and Donna (Wolf) Roberts (’71).