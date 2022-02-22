MANSFIELD — When Leonard “Len” and Sandy Sabato bought a commercial lot on U.S. 150 in Mansfield, the original plan was to build a place to house Len’s vintage cars.
“Then we got the golf cart idea and built a 4,000-square-foot building” for a business that makes custom-built golf carts — or golf cars as they call them.
Central Golf Cars is highlighted in a five-page feature story of the January edition of Golf Car Options Magazine.
Golf carts, often carrying four or five people, buzz around Mansfield regularly as they do in many area communities.
“We decided we’d build a shop focusing on personal golf carts for courses or driving around town or being used for hunting or fishing,” Len said. “Nobody does the super custom carts like we do. We pay a lot of attention to detail.”
The Sabatos grew up miles apart — Len in New York and Sandy in Mansfield. Now living in Mahomet, they met while working at Horizon Hobby in Champaign. Len moved to this area in 1993.
They later started their own hobby company but ended that when the radio-controlled hobby industry suffered a significant decline.
“We weren’t comfortable reinvesting in the hobby industry, so we determined a good opportunity was to open a golf cart shop,” he said.
All of the carts are pre-owned. They buy a fleet of carts, disassemble and refurbish them. They do all custom paint work “so it looks like it came from the factory,” Len said.
A choice of electric or gas-powered types are available, with electric being the preferred choice these days because they are quieter, there’s no smell and they’re easier to maintain.
The Sabatos are fussy when it comes to hiring — the company employs an average of five people besides the owners. All of the employees are former RC modelers. Sabato said they like them because they have a “much lighter touch when it comes to building things.”
They like their work ethic.
“They’re great employees because they’re typically good workers who are reliable and show up on time,” Sabato said.
Sabato is a stickler for detail and does all the finish work, whether it’s on a $5,000 cart or a $25,000 one.
They only build a certain number of carts a year.
“We just decided this is somewhat of a downsizing for my wife and I,” he said. “We’re getting older. We don’t have to conquer the world. We just want to live in it.”
The golf cart industry is extremely seasonal because of the weather. They do many of their larger custom-builds such as fiber glass bodies during the cold-weather months.
“We build display models in the store, gas or electric mode, street-legal mode, so customers can come in and see what they’ll look like, and most customers will do their own order” — picking from a variety of options ranging from color to seating to stereo to covers and wheels.
Build time generally ranges from two to three weeks.
The Sabatos have built carts for people ranging from California to Florida, but the majority live within a two-hour radius. They were recently commissioned to build a Rolls Royce cart, a miniature version of the buyer’s full-size Rolls Royce.
They have built a variety of vintage models, including a ‘57 Chevy, a Bronco replica and a fire truck model.
Len said there are benefits to their location. Central is located on the main drag through Mansfield, it’s easy to get to, and Piatt County has a lower sales tax than neighboring Champaign County.
Sandy said she enjoys most working with walkin-in customers “because they’re happy.”
“In the hobby business, that was totally different,” she said because they found in their previous experience as an online merchant that some customers were less friendly when corresponding with an email exchange or speaking by phone.
The shop has a lot of walk-in traffic.
“We prefer people to come in because there’s choices, many they don’t even think about. Do you want a back seat on that? What color do you want? What steering wheel do you want? USB ports and things like that, that many people might not even think about. Nine times out of 10 Len will put bigger speakers in them.”