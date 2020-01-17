The Piatt County board's nursing home committee voted unanimously on Thursday to reinstate its director at the Maple Point Supportive Living facility.
Stacy Cribbs had been dismissed from the position on Jan. 7.
The decision to reinstate her was made after about 20 people spoke in support of Cribbs at the committee session. Members followed that with a four-hour closed session before voting 3-0 to hire her back.
“She will be back at work on Monday,” said Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter, who added the closed session also included another personnel matter.
Cribbs was promoted from activity coordinator to director at Maple Point in January of 2019. She started as a volunteer at the facility, which is connected to the nursing home in Monticello. She had been its activity coordinator for several years.
This story will be updated.