Maple Point Supportive Living is looking for a new director as Stacy Cribbs transitions into a new role at the Monticello-based facility.
“She has agreed to take another vital position within the facility. She’ll be taking the Foundation Board liaison position, meaning she will assist our Foundation Board with their administrative duties, their fundraising, their event planning,” said Piatt County Nursing Home Director Scott Porter.
Cribbs will also fill in as the activity director at Maple Point since there is an opening in that position.
“Stacy has been a very diligent worker during the COVID crisis. We appreciate her service. She kind of missed being more active in some of the things she had done before, so we’re happy to be able to utilize her in this position,” added Porter.
Cribbs had served as activity coordinator at Maple Point for six years prior to being promoted to the director position in January of 2019. She was dismissed on Jan. 7, but after an outpouring of support the Piatt County board nursing home committee voted to reinstate her 10 days later.
Porter said she will continue as director until a replacement is found.