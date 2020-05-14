For the University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener program, the last four decades can be measured by the millions of volunteer hours given to help bring horticultural help to communities across the state. Today, Master Gardener volunteers—who come from farms, small towns, suburbs, and cities—offer numerous educational opportunities related to gardening in nearly every county in the state.
University of Illinois Extension in DeWitt, Macon and Piatt Counties is now accepting applications to participate in the Online Master Gardener Training Program. This online program allows volunteers to complete the training who may have never been able to in the past due to schedule or time conflicts. This online, self-guided course for Illinois residents can be completed any time of day or night. Set aside about 4 hours per week for videos, reading manual and completing quizzes and the training will be completed in 14 weeks.The 2020 Master Gardener Online Training includes 13 modules - an introduction and 12 subject-areas. Module topics include: Botany; Soils and Fertilizers; Plant Diseases; Entomology; Integrated Pest Management; Annuals and Perennials; Trees, Shrubs and Woody Vines; Lawns; Small and Tree Fruits; Vegetables; Composting/Organic Gardening; and Living with Wildlife.Each module consists of several videos and an online quiz; therefore, a strong internet connection is highly recommended.
The mission of the Illinois Master Gardener program is “Helping Others Learn to Grow.” After 60 hours of training in topics such as vegetable and flower gardening, insect problems, and plant diseases, the volunteers participate in programs throughout their communities. Some of those opportunities may include speaking at garden clubs, civic groups, or schools; answering calls or emails at garden help desks; establishing demonstration gardens that serve as educational tools; and educating citizens on how to establish community gardens.
Registration for the summer class will be open until May 15, and the class will start on June 1. If you are interested, complete the registration information form at go.illinois.edu/dmp/master-gardener-training or connect with your local University of Illinois Extension Office at 217-762-2191.
This year marks the 48th anniversary of the Illinois Master Gardener program.
With over 2,600 volunteers today, Illinois Master Gardeners have given more than 2,309,348 volunteer hours, a value of over $46 million, to the state. University of Illinois Extension is the flagship outreach effort of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, offering educational programs to residents of all of Illinois’ 102 counties and far beyond.