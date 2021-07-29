BEMENT – Take a journey back in time to the site where, according to Bryant family tradition, Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas planned the famous Lincoln-Douglas Debates. Experience the rich history of the Bryant Cottage, built by Francis E. Bryant, with a stroll through the historically accurate cottage garden.
Historical Cottage Garden Tour presented by Piatt County Master Gardeners will be at 10 a.m. on Aug. 7 at Bryant Cottage State Historic Site, 146 E. Wilson St., Bement, Ill. This free event will cover the research that went into appropriate plant selection and typical garden placement of middle class mid-1800 century gardens. Learn about how this research was utilized to create a historical cottage garden that could have been seen over 150 years ago.
Register by Aug. 6 at go.illinois.edu/dmpevents. For more information, please contact Beth Miglin, Extension horticulture coordinator, at bmiglin@illinois.edu or call 217-762-2191.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. Find DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Extension Master Gardeners and Horticulture on Facebook.
