The Land Conservation Foundation Board of Directors has announced that, for every $1 donated through December, it will be matched – up to $15,000 total – by the board.
The LCF has seen a large increase in hikers using the Bruce Hannon Levee Trail in Monticello since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. LCF works to maintain this trail, part of the Sangamon River Corridor Reserve.
Donations can be sent by mail to the LCF at 3413 Waterville Ct., Champaign, IL 61822, or online at landconservationfoundation.org.