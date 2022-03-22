MONTICELLO -— A Monticello woman convicted of criminal neglect last October will likely be sentenced on May 17 after a judge said he would not delay it a third time.
Christie Brown, now 65, was convicted of two counts of neglect related to the death of her brother, Ronald Blankenship. She was also found guilty on two counts of animal cruelty by a six-person jury on Oct. 7 in Piatt County court.
Health concerns, mostly relating to possible cardiac issues, have delayed sentencing twice, but Judge Gary Webber stated at a pre-trial hearing March 15 that he wished to wrap up the case.
“We are not going to be out to June,” Webber said.
Defense Attorney Andrew Wessler said physicians have found a 90 percent blockage in one of brown’s arteries that may require a catheterization procedure.
Mr. Blankenship, 64, was found dead on Aug. 20, 2018 in a home he co-owned in the 300 block of West Monroe Street in Monticello with Brown. Police called the conditions of the home “deplorable,” including garbage bags filled with adult diapers in Mr. Blankenship’s room.
Also living in the home was her son, Mason Brown, who was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to five years in prison last August.