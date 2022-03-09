MONTICELLO – When things get rough, the Monticello community tends to come through. That was the message from Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner in his report to the city council at its Feb. 28 meeting.
He cited recent instances that included a Feb. 9 house fire on East Bond Street, and two major snowfalls that required around-the-clock work from city crews.
“I’d like to acknowledge the Monticello Fire & Rescue Department, the Mid Piatt Fire Protection District, the Bement Fire Protection District, the Cisco Fire Protection District, Kirby Ambulance Service, Monticello Police Department, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office dispatch and deputies, City of Monticello Public Works Department – Brett Baker, Bart Baker, Trevor Moore, Nick Sebens and Taylor Bogard – and Haresh Patel from Subway, who provided sandwiches for those on the scene,” Stoner said.
“Once again, the community comes together and helps in the time of need, and I’m just really pleased with how this was handled. All who participated, thank you and I appreciate your efforts.”
Fire Chief John Rupkey returned the kudos, thanking city staff and others who jumped in to help during the structure fire, which caused extensive damage but no serious injuries.
“Everyone did a great job,” Rupkey said, noting that a Cerro Gordo fire volunteer who works in Monticello brought Gatorade for firefighters. Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Bross was also on the scene, and coordinated efforts with the Red Cross for emergency relief.
“It was quite a team effort,” the fire chief said.
Council member Ashley Muse said she was impressed by the rapid response of firefighters to the blaze, which occurred about a block from the high school/Washington Elementary School at the same time students were arriving at school.
“I was actually dropping kids off at school right as fire departments were showing up, and I was just impressed how quickly they got there and got right on it. It’s a busy time to be up at the high school, so I think everyone did a really nice job,” Muse said.
Stoner also thanked public works employees for their work clearing snow after two February storms that dropped a combined 15 to 20 inches on city streets.
City Administrator Terry Summers noted some city employees who live outside of town spent the night locally in order to take their shifts.
“One of the guys brought in an air mattress and slept at the wastewater treatment plant. Not the clean water treatment plant, the dirty water treatment plant,” Summers said. “That was Jeremiah Buchanan, because he had recently relocated out of town, and understood the severity of the situation. I think that speaks volumes.”
City employees must live within a 12-mile radius of the municipal building. That was increased from a five-mile limit several years ago.
Several council members added their appreciation of city workers’ efforts.
“I really appreciate living here, and all the extra efforts that were done to take care of the snow and all the weather we’ve had over the last month,” City council member Mike Koon said.
Business grant approved
City council members unanimously approved a $6,988.70 building improvement grant for Ashokan Properties, the owner of the Prairie Fire Glass Studio building at 217 W. Market St.
“This one entails replacement of the upper story windows and painting and improvement of the facade,” Summers said, noting it houses the business on the ground floor and apartments on the second story.
The grant will reimburse 50 percent of the cost of the project.
Restaurant possible
Also approved was a conditional use permit for use of a commercial building to be constructed in Sage Crossing Lot 3 across Medical Center Drive from Kirby Medical Center. The applicant, HHH Sage Crossing LLC (Doug Huisinga) needed approval in order to house multiple uses for the lot zoned Commercial/Industrial.
Uses for the 6,500-square-foot building could include a restaurant, drug store, doctor’s clinic, professional office and retail space.
Appropriations
The appropriations ordinance for 2022 was approved, and mirrors the fiscal year budget. That budget was approved recently to add the following expenditures:
—$11,000 for chemical expenditures at the water works plant;
– $30,000 for a downtown sound system to be funded by American Rescue Plan Act funds; and
– $4,000 for the new downtown planter boxes.
In other action, the council:
– approved putting surplus equipment up for sale: A 2008 John Deere 3520 compact tractor and a 2007 Johnson MX450 street sweeper. Both are being replaced by new models this fiscal year.
When asked when the new equipment will be received, Summers said the tractor is in stock and should be received soon, and that the street sweeper was “in production.”
– heard from Police Chief John Carter that 80 lbs. of prescription drugs had been disposed of after being collected from area residents;
– expressed appreciation to Monticello High School industrial arts classes for designing and constructing planters that will be used during outdoor seating for restaurants this year;
– and heard from Summers that engineering for a resurfacing of N. State Street is in this year’s budget. Alderman Wendall Brock had said earlier in the meeting that the roadway – one of the busiest in Monticello – is in dire need of repair.