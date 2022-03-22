MONTICELLO — Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner wants to clean up his town. Or at least encourage others to do their part to keep the Piatt County seat neat and tidy.
During his report to the city council March 14, Stoner relayed that he had met with the community’s two licensed garbage haulers, spurred by complaints of homes being missed in weekly pickups.
“We had a lengthy session with those people. There was good give and take,” Stoner said. “We assured them that we expect the city to receive the best service we are entitled to, and the city needs to be kept clean and we need to make sure things are picked up every week.
“We were assured by both groups that would happen.”
He also said he reminded the two haulers — Area Trash and Waste Management — that their licenses were due for renewal next January.
“I don’t think anyone in this city should have shoddy service,” Stoner said.
Stoner then issued a plea for dog owners to clean up after their pets, especially with walks becoming more plentiful as the weather warms.
“It’s our responsibility as dog owners to tidy up after Fido does their business. There’s nothing more disgusting than having someone do that in your yard and you don’t pick it up,” he said.
“Please be advised that we are going to be on the lookout for dog owners who don’t clean up.”
City council member Mary Vogt asked if the city should consider providing dog cleanup bags at strategic areas around town.
City Administrator Terry Summers said bags are provided at the Robert Milligan Dog Park, but that dog waste is still a problem there.
“It’s really bad out there,” he said. “People need to pick up after their dogs. And there are bags in two different locations there.”
Boys basketball team
Stoner also issued a congratulatory proclamation for the Monticello High School boys’ basketball team, which finished second at the recent IHSA Class 2A State Basketball Tournament.
“Whereas, after finishing their 2021-22 season 33-4, this is the only state championship title game for Monticello High School Sages basketball team,” Stoner said in a portion of the document, touting the squad’s teamwork, talent, and coaching of Kevin Roy.
“Therefore, be it proclaimed by the city council of Monticello, Illinois, that the city council and city staff congratulate the Monticello High School Sages basketball team on their outstanding accomplishments.”
As a director for Visit Champaign County, city council member Mike Koon was at the State Farm Center throughout the tournament, and commented the Sages were known for “more than wins and losses.”
“I like the fact they carried themselves well, they played well together as a team,” Koon said.
“It was also great to see all the purple and gold at the State Farm Center.”
Water operator license
Summers told council members that city worker Jeremiah Buchanan had passed his Class 2 Wastewater Operator test, and is now certified by the state.
He bragged that Buchanan started working for the city as a meter reader more than six years ago, and has worked his way up to being next in line to head up the wastewater treatment plant.
“He passed the test on one try,” Summers said.
Other action
In other action, the council:
— approved a resolution to trade in a 2002 Ford F550 bucket truck to Schmidy’s Machinery, and purchasing a 2010 Ford F550 bucket truck; and
— heard from fire chief John Rupkey that the volunteer fire department responded to 28 calls in February.