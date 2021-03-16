MONTICELLO – When Monticello Christian Academy’s 35 students got a first look at their new digs last week, they did what most preschool and kindergarten school students generally do when stimulated.
They ran around and hollered with joy.
“They were so excited. They were just running around, screaming and happy,” MCA Administrator Amber Warmbier said of the school’s new site at 1115 N. State St., next to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
“We have a countdown here at school until the move, and almost every day every kid is checking to see that number. They’re super excited.”
Furnishings were moved to the new location over the weekend, and classes will begin there March 22.
Besides more space, being next to the nursing home made the property attractive to the school.
“A huge portion of our curriculum is teaching kids how to serve others in our community,” Warmbier said, noting that students interact frequently with nursing home residents. With outside visitors not allowed this school year due to COVID-19 concerns, that shifted to making decorations such as placemats for nursing home residents for Thanksgiving.
“We always talk about how Jesus calls us to serve people and be His hands and feet,” she said.
Prekindergarten teacher Elisha Gail Smith agrees.
“At MCA, we learn about God and how He wants us to love others. This new location, near the nursing home, will give us new opportunities to practice what we learn,” Smith said.
She is also looking forward to more windows.
“The large windows will be perfect for observing changes in the weather, for our nature observations, and for displaying window artwork. Our students enjoy watching, and often naming, God’s little creatures,” Smith said.
Warmbier said an extensive amount of work was completed since the school officially took ownership Sept. 30. Originally set up for health care with small exam rooms when the campus was a hospital, in one case walls were taken out to combine three exam rooms into a space to house a single classroom. A second hallway was also eliminated.
The building’s 14,000 square feet now includes four dedicated classrooms, two smaller rooms that could be converted quickly, a cafeteria and chapel.
“There was lots of demo. When you walked in there was a reception area and had two hallways instead of the one hallway we have now,” Warmbier said.
The school currently offers classes for preschool, prekindergarten and kindergarten students, as well as after-school programs. The after-school program moved to State Street this week.
Warmbier said there is also space that was not remodeled in this phase of work which could pave the way for more grades to be added.
“I don’t know how quickly, or how many grades could be added, but that’s something that we’re definitely thinking could be a potential in the future,” she said.
Monticello Christian Academy started offering classes in 2002, and will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.