The Monticello school district is looking for residents to serve on an equity and diversity issues study group.
“The group will be made up of students, teachers, parents and community members and will focus specifically on the school district,” said School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman. “Meetings will be held on Tuesday evenings in October and November.”
A report will be made to the school board in December. Those interested in being considered for the committee can fill out a form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfQp_UYxhCGSS5eJGLEXwpwSvi0fDg7qmv7wEJyUTFnEhzEjw/viewform, or email Zimmerman at zimvi@sages.us.