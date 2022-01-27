DELAND — Piatt County’s school mental health worker is keeping busy.
County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman told the DeLand-Weldon school board that Louella Miller held 74 sessions with 16 D-W students the first semester, an average of six for every day she is in the district. She also spends time in Monticello, Bement and Cerro Gordo schools.
And what she is treating is consistent.
“Depressing and anxiety. Depression and anxiety,” Kirkman said, noting that one cause of that effect has been the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Kids are really hurting right now.”
He feels there is fallout from children not being able to play as much at school, and encouraged school officials to re-implement more times of play if possible as part of the school day.
Kirkman — a self-proclaimed optimist — also pointed out potentially good things that have come out of the last two years.
“It’s given us resiliency, it’s given us online learning — not that it’s all great but it’s a nice opportunity. It’s shown you the tenacity of your administration, it’s shown you how resilient your kids are, it’s also shown you how important social interaction is,” Kirkman told the D-W board.
School officials and board members were thankful for the help from the mental health center, notably the third year of the shared school counselor. They asked if there was any way the center could provide more.
Kirkman said staffing is difficult as people leave the mental health profession. As an example, he said the MHC has advertised four months in an effort to fill a position, but has only received one applicant
“We appreciate everything you do. We see Louanna but appreciate Tony too. When we call he jumps on it,” DeLand-Weldon School Superintendent Amanda Geary said.
Sex education
changes tabled
Board members voted to table consideration of a group of policy changes that includes the new National Sex Education Standards, which were approved by the state general assembly last year.
“They are pretty intense, in my opinion,” Geary said.
The standards require sex education for K-12 to be “culturally competent and medically accurate.”
Geary said D-W’s current curriculum is not considered “comprehensive,” so may not have to adopt the new standards.
More research will be done prior to considering that policy and others recommended by the Illinois State Board of Education.
Bement’s school board approved the policy last week, but contingent on being able to tailor it locally.
In other action:
— Under the “Good News” portion of the agenda, administrators said homecoming and associated spirit days went well in early January, as well as a middle school volleyball tournament;
— accepted the resignations of Kacie Woods as middle school and high school cheerleading coach; Emme Jebe, district art teacher; and Margaret Jebe, FACS teacher; and
— set the middle school promotion ceremony for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 19; and high school commencement for 2 p.m. Saturday, May 14.