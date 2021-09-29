BEMENT — This year’s top district-wide goal for Bement educators is more of a mental one than an academic focus.
But district officials feel that providing social and emotional support for both students and staff as they deal with COVID-19 fallout is more important in 2020-21 than it ever has been.
“Every year we do a school improvement plan, and that is our number one goal, social emotional health of the students and staff. It’s been a really heavy burden for everybody. Last year was just really tough and you think it’s got to be better, but this year has been worse and harder,” School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.
She used the term “worse” for this fall for a couple of reasons.
“I think people aren’t as able to bounce back because they’re still just drained from last year and I think right now there is so much controversy, misinformation, and no one is giving anybody any grace. Everybody wants to fight and argue it seems, so it’s hard to bounce back from that and I think it’s taken its toll,” Greenwood said.
Staff learned about “The Energy Bus” — a book by John Gordon — at a school in-service earlier this school year.
Other efforts for now include little things, like encouraging notes or treats delivered to teachers.
“You never know, those little things can help someone get through the day,” Greenwood said.
In the meantime, homecoming will be celebrated this year, with a few variations to keep students safe. Included will be a rented tent so that there can be a dance outside on Oct. 23.
The homecoming football game will be on the Bement football field the night before.
The district is not planning to offer in-house COVID testing any time soon, but has filled out the paperwork to get it up and going quickly if need be. That included applying for a mandatory state waiver and an agreement with Binax Now, which would provide the nasal swab tests.
“We’re working to be able to give the rapid tests, but we aren’t going to start that any time soon. We’re just going to be ready in case we need it,” the district superintendent said.
Enrollment
Elementary and middle school enrollment is up compared to last school year, while the number of high school students has dipped.
Bement started the school year with 137 students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grade, up from 125 last fall. Middle school enrollment is at 64 compared to 61 in 2020-21, and the high school has 86 students down from last year’s 92.
The updated numbers were reported at the Sept. 15 school board meeting.
Other action
In other action, the board on Sept. 15:
—Was informed Addie Fritz is the high school correspondent for The News-Gazette’s High School Confidential page this year;
—learned the band showcase will be Oct. 2, there is a FAFSA meeting Oct. 4, parent-teacher conferences Oct. 5-6, and that there is no school Oct. 8 and 11;
—was told masking would be required for middle school boys’ basketball, including players, coaches, referees and fans. Social distancing on the bench will be observed, and encouraged for the audience;
—learned the new middle school uniforms had arrived;
—was told by Greenwood that research has started on a possible high school window replacement project, which would be spearheaded by Engie;
—was informed the district should receive about $300,000 in ESSERS III (American Recovery Plan Act) dollars. Greenwood said 20 percent of the total need to be delegated to heping students recover learning losses, which can include before and after school programs, tutoring and summer school. It can also include the purchase of textbooks, technology and other forms of curriculum;
—approved the 2021-22 year budget, which is balanced. It did not change from preliminary approval in August.
—accepted the resignations of: Kate Ruggless as middle school head girls’ volleyball coach; Julie Snyder, crossing guard;
—approved the hiring of: Lindsey Petty, middle school head girls’ volleyball coach; Randi Riddle, crossing guard; Candy Wilderman, classroom aide; Conner Gross, middle school boys’ basketball assistant coach; and Haley Witts, middle school girls’ volleyball assistant coach.
—approved an intergovernmental agreement with the DeLand-Weldon school district to share speech language pathology services; and
—approved a memorandum of understanding with Monica Hall regarding her schedule for the 2021-22 school year.