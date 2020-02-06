Piatt County Mental Health Center Director Tony Kirkman told the DeLand-Weldon school board the on-site mental health professional “engaged 6.8 percent of your total (student) population in the first semester” of the collaborative program between the Mental Health Center, Kirby Medical Center and DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department established in the fall.
“It’s the start of the second semester so it’s report card time, and we need to come in a kind of tell you about how we’re doing,” Kirkman said at the monthly school board meeting Jan. 15. “If you recall, the very first time we were here the proposal was the Bi-County Health Department, the Mental Health Center and Kirby Medical Center have been working on a collaborative because we believe that an integrated approach to wellness will benefit the community.”
Having a mental health professional come to the schools was important because student referrals weren’t making it to the mental health center, Kirkman said.
One of the main goals of the program is”trying to figure out how to reduce barriers to treatment or any other issues of access,” he said. “So meeting children where they’re already congregating is a very logical choice to reduce those barriers.”
“We have all gotten a little bit frustrated with seeing these conditions grow over time, not get better. And we want to change that,” said David Remmert, public health administrator at the Bi-County Health Department. “We want to provide services a little bit different than we always have.”
More event tables
Board member Shannon Summers told the board of the need for more portable tables in the district. Summers said there are currently 10-15 tables organizers can use for different events, but they often have to borrow tables from the DeLand Celebration group.
“We just need white tables,” Summers said. “Right now, I think between both schools, we only have about 14 total that are floating around. If you’ve ever looked at those tables, some of them are bent, some of them are bowed.
“I would like to purchase 20 more.”
The question of storage space came up were the district to purchase additional tables. The board discussed building a rack in the garage to store the tables, keeping them up off the floor and limiting the needed space. A cart would also likely be needed to transport the tables from the garage to event locations.
“My biggest thing is going to be storage,” Superintendent Amanda Geary said, “but I’m not opposed to getting some more. It could be in the budget for next year.”