MONTICELLO — The Monticello High School classes of 1976, 1990 and 1991 will hold their class reunions on Oct. 2, during homecoming weekend.
Class of 1976
The Monticello High School Class of 1976 will hold its 45th class reunion at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 in the Monticello Community Building (former library). There is a cost, which will include a meal of pulled pork sandwiches and sides, as well as entertainment by DJ Jim Watt. Participants should BYOB.
Those wishing to take part can contact:
—Martha Plummer, 217-650-9309, marthaplummer58@yahoo.com
—Trudy Cresap, 217-649-7459, wmctlc5759@gmail.com
—Bill Sheets, 217-714-4982, willliamlsheets@gmail.com
Please RSVP even if unable to attend.
Class members are invited to ride on a float during the homecoming parade at noon Friday, Oct. 1. Those wishing to ride should meet at the high school at 11:30 a.m. Following the 7 p.m. football game, class members can attend a bonfire at Trucy (Wood) Cresap's home.
Classes of 1990-91
The Monticello High School Classes of 1990 and 1991 will be holding a joint 30-year class reunion beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Monticello Golf Club.
The class of 1990 was unable to hold their reunion last year due to the pandemic, so the class of 1991 will be hosting their class members there. Live music is planned.
There is a cost to attend. Those interested should contact Brian Correll (Class of 1991) at 480-518-4190, or email brian_correll@yahoo.com.