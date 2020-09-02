Recent Monticello High School graduate Keli Nave is not even out of her teenage years, but is already privileged to roam the Arlington National Cemetery routinely as a member of Army Military Police assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, also known as The Old Guard.
Not sure of what she would do after graduating from MHS in 2019, Nave said she opted for the military.
“I was one of those kids who didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said.
So Nave went pretty much straight from high school to Army boot camp, and one year into a five-year contract has no regrets – even though the stint at Arlington has changed her orders from going to Hawaii to staying stateside.
“It’s a good life choice for kids like me, who didn’t know what they wanted to do. It builds a good foundation. It’s a good step into adult life,” said Nave, who turns 20 later this year.
After boot camp she was assigned to Fort Myer, where Arlington National Cemetery is located. She applied to help guard the landmark, aced an interview, exceeded minimum physical training standards and earned the assignment.
Fellow guards tell her of ghosts that roam the grounds, especially at night, but Nave is not sure she buys it.
“There’s this one woman, who had a traumatic death while she was there, and they hear her scream. They’ll see her next to this wall and she’ll scream in their face,” she said.
And though she is skeptical, she leaves the door slightly ajar to the supernatural. Especially at a cemetery.
“That would be something really scary to make up,” she chuckled.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted a good portion of the traffic allowed at the cemetery, which limits it mostly to families by appointment right now. Some of the other ceremonies that involve a military drum line are still on hold.
Nave said Fort Myer has a population of about 5,000, similar to her hometown. She also sees other similarities to Monticello.
I always compare it to this town, because it’s a safe town. When it’s dark outside, people are quiet,” she stated.
Nave would like to stay in the military for 20 years. Her backup plan is to teach history to middle or high school students, and is taking classes online to get a teaching certification.