MONTICELLO — Monticello High School’s next principal planned on becoming an architect.
But his mom, Susan, knew better.
“The day my parents dropped me off, the first day to move in the dorm, my mom said, ‘Are you sure you don’t want to be a teacher and a coach?’” Travis Courson said. “So she saw it in me. I didn’t see it at the time.”
Fast forward, and the current associate principal at Urbana High School has now been in education for 22 years — 21 at Urbana — and will become the principal at Monticello High School this summer after being approved by the school board this week.
It will be like coming home for Courson, who graduated from Monticello in 1989 and lives in the Piatt County community.
“He is a Monticello graduate, and is living the line, ‘once a Sage, always a Sage,’” said current Principal Adam Clapp, who will become superintendent on July 1.
“I’m just excited to join a very strong district,” Courson said. “They just have extremely high standards. But what I’ve always been impressed with is the holistic approach to the student, whether it be in the classroom, outside the classroom along the lines of athletic, drama and marching band has always been strong.”
A resident of Monticello, his family goes back a few generations in Piatt County, something that has been apparent to his two children while attending Monticello.
“My parents’ pictures are up on the wall at the high school,” Courson said. “And aunts and uncles, and my cousins.
“And my kids always thought that was cool that they could walk down and see Grandma and Grandpa Courson’s pictures on the wall, their graduating class,” he said of his parents, Terry and Susan. “There’s a lot of pride there.”
He is looking forward to the change, but said it will be equally difficult saying goodbye to Urbana, where he started 21 years ago as a teacher and coach, and has been an administrator for the last 12.
“It’s a great place. I struggled with ‘Am I ready to leave?’ because it’s got great people,” he said. “This isn’t me wanting to leave. It’s more about me having the opportunity to fulfill my dream job, which is to come back to my old high school and join a great team here.
“Monticello is strong, but Urbana is equally strong. This is just the job I cannot say no to,” Courson said. “It’s more about having the opportunity to fulfill my dream job, working at the school I graduated from.”
Despite his mother’s intuition on that first day of college, Courson did not plan to go into teaching initially. His architect focus shifted to a degree in community health.
He also fell hard for coaching when he and a friend helped coach fifth- and sixth-grade girls’ basketball for a college credit at Southern Illinois University.
Courson moved on to coaching middle school basketball at Heron, and later girls’ basketball at Heritage High School and boys’ basketball at Peoria Notre Dame.
At the age of 27, he admitted Mom was right and went back to school to earn his teaching degree from Illinois State University.
After a year at Notre Dame, he went to Urbana, where he was worked since.
Education runs in the family now. His wife, Amy, is a counselor at the Pavilion Foundation School in Champaign. His daughter is currently earning her middle-school English teaching degree at ISU, and his son — a Monticello senior — is pondering his options, including education.
“I’m blessed to be able to come back to my home high school and give back to the school and the community that has given my entire family so much: My grandparents, parents, my siblings, aunts and uncles, my own two kids and my wife,” Courson said.”
Winding back to that first day of college, Courson is glad his mom planted the teaching seed in his mind.
“Either you choose the profession, and more often the profession chooses you,” he said. “You need to be wired a certain way to work with all ages. My mom saw it in me, and eventually I saw it in myself.”