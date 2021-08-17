MONTICELLO — Monticello schools have announced inductees into the Monticello Athletic Hall of Fame.
Awardees will be invited to participate in the MHS homecoming parade at 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. An induction ceremony will take place at halftime of that night’s homecoming football game against Rantoul.
2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees are:
—Gene Stratman, Class of 1945
—Doug Benson, Class of 1971
—Scott Hoffman, Class of 1971
—Jim Pratt, Class of 1978
—Corbin Sebens, Class of 2008
— The 2003 softball team — Montana Willamon, Molly Lawhead, Kelly Baxter, Amanda Moss, Abigail Huddleston, Stefanie Davis, Courtney Hehn, Mackenzie Bell, Elizabeth Piatt, Christina Walden, Bethany Stoddard, Heidi Huddleston, Ginger Reeser, Heather Stone, Ashley Oneal, Head Coach Buster Chumbley, Coach Lou Baker and Coach Dyke Piatt.