MONTICELLO — Monticello High School’s Rotary Interact club is hosting a Festival of Frights from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28 at the high school.
It will include a trunk or treat from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot south of the high school, a costume contest at 5:30 p.m., and a haunted hallway inside the school from 5 to 8 p.m.
There is a $1 cost for the haunted hallway. Food and drinks will also be sold.
Proceeds will go to Piatt County Cares.
“Piatt County Cares is an organization that helps seniors with keeping their lights on and providing foods and things like that,” said Sophie Happ, a high school senior and current president of Interact.
She said the organization thought a Halloween-themed event would be a different way to raise funds for a good cause.
“We just thought it would be a good way to get the community involved. A lot of the things we’ve done in the past have been more from the officers (of the club), where this one gets the whole club involved. And we just think Piatt County Cares is a good cause,” Happ said.
The event is open to all.