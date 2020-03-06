The weekend of Jan. 25 was a busy weekend for some at the Mid-Piatt Fire Protection District. Matt Lee and Edward (Eddie) Lee drove up to northern Wisconsin to attend an ice water rescue class. This class not only certified them in ice water rescue it certified them as instructors. Nathan Caudill and Doug Winder attended Peer to Peer Support training. This is to train individuals to help First Responders deal with what we see and experience, basically PTSD.
Herb Wittig and Jordan Cook attended IFSI’s annual Winter Fire School. Jordan finished up his required class work required during his probationary period. Herb attended the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care (TECC) course and is now certified. Mid-Piatt now has seven who are certified in TECC. TECC is used in mass casualty situations.
Lee honored
Eddie “Redman” Lee recently earned Mid-Piatt FPD Firefighter of The Year for the second year in a row. It was a unanimous vote.