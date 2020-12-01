The annual Mike Walsh Memorial 5K Run/Walk will be conducted virtually this year. Participants may run any time between Dec. 11-13 and log their run. Awards will be given out to top male and female in each age group. Shirts will be available for local pickup or can be shipped.
Signup is available at https://www.facebook.com/groups/mikewalsh5k.
About Mike Walsh
Mike Walsh’s life was cut short 17½ years ago after a courageous fight with brain cancer. Since his passing, his family has been able to donate money to Bement High School to provide new uniforms for the girls’ basketball program, new bleachers at the football field, new sound-system in the big gym and 11 chrome books to be used by students. Also, since beginning this scholarship 5K run, the family has been able to help seven student athletes continue their sports careers at the college of their choice.
Mike Walsh was devoted to Bement High School and their athletic programs. He served on the school board for 10 years and was also an active member of the Bement Athletic Booster Association. He volunteered as a coach for girls’ basketball program and played a big part into introducing girls’ softball into Bement High School as well a volunteer assistant coach.
For all that Mike did for the school they renamed the gymnasium after him, it is now called Walsh Gymnasium. Every December the school hosts a Mike Walsh Memorial Basketball tournament in his name.
Mike got to see all three of his children play college athletics; with your help the family hopes to make that possible for other local families.