MMS September Students of the Month

The Monticello Middle School Students of the Month for September are Audrey Killion and Timothy Sikorski (sixth grade); Anton Brakke and Suzanna Nichols (seventh grade) and Marissa Aikman and Chloe Silver, eighth grade.
The Monticello Middle School Student of the Month program celebrates individual achievement, as well as elevates awareness of student contributions to the school community at large. Students are nominated for this award by teachers, staff, and administration. To qualify for this award a student must exemplify outstanding character both in and out of the classroom.
A student may be nominated on any or all of the following criteria: Cooperation, leadership, community involvement/service, considerate to others, outstanding attitude, outstanding grades, overall achievement, good attendance
The student of the month recipients will receive: a certificate of recognition, be identified on the MMS school website, and have their photo and names posed in the local newspaper.