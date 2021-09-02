DECATUR — Monarch butterflies, like other pollinators, are a crucial part of our ecosystem. In addition to being valuable, the monarch butterfly is one of the most recognizable and fascinating pollinators. They are the only butterfly to make a two-way migration, and some fly as many as 3,000 miles. Learn more about the monarch butterfly at Monarch Madness, a hands-on event co-hosted by University of Illinois Extension and Macon County Conservation District.
Monarch Madness will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12, with a rain date of Sept. 19, at Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Lane, Decatur, Ill. This free event is open to all ages and will include crafts, tag and release, hand painting, refreshments, education, tours, and more!
Register for this family-friendly event by September 8 at go.illinois.edu/monarchmadness. For more information, please contact Julia Duncan, Extension master gardener coordinator, at julia8@illinois.edu or call 217-877-6042.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening, and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. Find DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Extension Master Gardeners and Horticulture on Facebook.
University of Illinois Extension provides equal opportunities in programs and employment. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact 217-877-6042. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.
Deer donation program expanded
One in 10 people in Illinois struggles with hunger every day, including one in eight children, according to Feeding America. When families are hungry, making healthier choices can be even more difficult. A new project focused on expanding food access was recently allocated funds through University of Illinois Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education.
The Health Equity Achieved Together Project is a multi-disciplinary project with Illinois SNAP-Ed and other programs within University of Illinois Extension. Programs will develop and implement innovative strategies to improve health outcomes and reduce community barriers to healthier lifestyles. Working with others across Extension enables the HEAT Project to leverage their expertise and networks across Illinois, thereby maximizing the positive impact on the health of Illinois families.
The Illinois Deer Donation Program Pilot will connect meat processors, hunters, and food pantries in twelve central Illinois Counties: Clay, Coles, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Effingham, Fayette, Jasper, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, and Shelby. By engaging hunters to donate their deer and meat processors to produce ground venison, a local source of lean protein will be available to food pantry clients. Clients will also receive recipes and resources from Illinois Extension to help them prepare venison at home, which might be unfamiliar to some individuals and families.
“This will be an opportunity for hunters to help tackle food insecurity in their communities while doing something they enjoy,” said Michelle Fombelle, Extension SNAP-Ed educator.
In addition, HEAT Project awardees will engage with local stakeholders and community members as they design and implement their initiatives. Projects will also plan sustainability and inclusion strategies to ensure that the projects have long-lasting community impact.
About Extension
Illinois Extension leads public outreach for University of Illinois by translating research into action plans that allow Illinois families, businesses, and community leaders to solve problems, make informed decisions, and adapt to changes and opportunities.