Monticello schools are already up to nine new staff members that will be needed for next school year, including a new middle school principal, kindergarten teacher, and possibly a second grade instructor.
In addition, the district will soon post two math instructor openings at the high school, one full-time and the other part-time.
The nine openings is not a huge number for a district the size of Monticello, but School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman expects that total to rise between now and the end of the school year.
“Special ed is always based on the number of kids we have, and the needs of the kids,” he said at the Jan. 15 board meeting. “So based on the needs of the kids, we are considering an additional special ed aide for the middle school.”
Zimmerman added that the second grade student population may require an additional section to keep class sizes below 25.
An additional custodian may also be needed for one year only while the district maintains both the new construction at the high school/Washington Elementary campus and the existing Lincoln Elementary School. Lincoln will be closed after the renovation project at the high school/Washington is completed for the 2021-22 school year.
“It’s still pretty early,” Zimmerman said of staffing projections for this fall. “I will say that it’s only the middle of January. We’ll probably have three, maybe four or maybe five more personnel changes come up between now and next school year.”
Zimmerman also gave a mid-year financial update, and said that Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax – which typically provides about 40 percent of the district’s income – is exceeding budget expectations by $600,000 halfway through the school year.
Fund balances could drop, however, if the state teacher retirement system requires 14 months of salary payments this fiscal year to get matched up with TRS’ desired fiscal year. That would mean Monticello would be paying about $1 million more in salaries than budgeted in 2019-20.
The superintendent added that there had been no large, unexpected expenses in the first semester, except for some tuckpointing work and $35,000 for two hot water heaters at the middle school.
State of the District Report Card
Zimmerman also presented his annual State of the District Report Card, which he created in 2007. It compares Monticello with similar districts in the area, and has featured the same eight other schools since it was created.
A formula compares the overall health of the districts, factoring in student test scores, finances, teacher salary and tax rate.
“It’s an overall health factor” for the district, said Zimmerman.
Using those criteria, Monticello topped the nine districts with a score of 8.9 out of a possible 10. Clinton was second at 7.2, while Warrensburg-Latham (6.4), Maroa-Forsyth (6.3) and Mt. Zion (6.3) rounded out the top five. The other districts in the annual study are Unity, Tuscola, GCMS and PBL.
The 16-page report also includes a projection that total enrollment should remain flat in the near future. Other information includes the fact the district employs 218 individuals, that salaries are above average among the schools compared, and that class sizes are around the state average.
The report also has a brief history of the school district, demographics, class sizes by grade, and detailed financial data. It is available on the school website, www.sages.us.
In other action on Jan. 15, the board:
–was informed that spelling bee season is set to begin. In Monticello, school bees are scheduled for Jan. 31 at Washington Elementary. Winners will advance to the countywide spelling bee on Feb. 13 in Cerro Gordo;
–hired Jeff Padilla as a custodian for Lincoln and Washington Elementary schools; and
–transferred Nicole Chambers from full-time to part-time English teacher at the high school.