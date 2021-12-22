MONTICELLO — A deficit budget for the City of Monticello in 2022 is being made possible by a banner financial year in 2021.
“We have a surplus in 2021 of roughly $1.3 million,” City Administrator Terry Summers said at the Dec. 13 city council meeting. The excess was earned with reductions in spending during the COVID-19 pandemic, higher-than-expected corporate replacement tax proceeds and an influx of federal and state COVID-relief funds.
The 2022 budget approved by the council includes $795,000 more in expense than income, which Summers said “reflects a reinvestment of some of these surplus funds back into the City of Monticello general fund operations and capital improvements.”
Some of those items include:
— $250,000 additional for the police pension fund;
— $120,000 toward the payment of dump truck purchased earlier this year;
— $61,000 for a mower and boom mower purchase;
— $235,000 for a new street sweeper;
— $54,000 for bucket truck replacement;
— $60,000 for street shed improvements;
— $40,000 for striping in the downtown business district and along the farm/truck route;
— $110,000 for Oberheim Park development, including marketing and feasibility studies, along with a boundary survey; and
— $65,000 for a comprehensive plan update, which will include a new strategic plan and a housing study.
Also approved by the city council was a 2022 real estate tax levy of $800,150, a 4.9 percent increase from last year’s approved levy of $762,774.
Council members gave annual approval to special service areas for Sage Meadows and Walden Pond. Those allow a tax of up to a 50 cents per $100 assessed valuation tax for those subdivisions in order for developers to recoup infrastructure costs.
Police contract approved
Council members also approved a four-year labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police, which represents five Monticello officers.
It is a year longer in duration than the previous agreement, and increases the starting wage for officers from $20.13 to $21.10 per hour, increases the clothing allowance from $500 to $750 annually, and adds a longevity pay bump for those with 20 years in the department.
Pay will be increased 3 percent each year of the agreement.
“We worked fairly long on this, for several months now,” Summers said. The contract goes into effect Jan. 1.
He thanked Police Chief John Carter, city attorneys and FOP union steward Jason Shumard for working towards the approved agreement.
Energy contract
Also approved was a three-year energy contract with AEP Energy for electricity provided to city-owned buildings and street lights. Increases in wholesale energy costs boosted the price from 4 to 5 cents under the current contract to just under six cents (5.963 cents) per kilowatt hour, but city energy consultant Jared McMorris said it would still be less than the anticipated Ameren rate of 7 cents per unit.
“This will get you under the Ameren reset when that comes in May of 2022,” McMorris said.
In other action, the council:
— Canceled the Dec. 27 city council meeting; and
— heard kudos from Mayor Larry Stoner to Monticello Chamber of Commerce Director Shelly Crawford-Stock regarding the Dec. 4 Christmas Parade.
“I’d would like to take this opportunity to thank Shelly Crawford for the fantastic Christmas parade we had in Monticello this year. She said that she really didn’t do anything special, but just the way the parade was handled at the beginning with the lineup, it just worked a lot better this year.”