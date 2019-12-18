The Monticello city council approved its 2020 city budget on Dec. 9, following several budget study sessions that were conducted in recent months.
City Administrator Terry Summers said the budget is “doing very well” and Mayor Larry Stoner added he was “very happy” with the budget and appreciated the work required to put it together.
The Council also unanimously approved Ordinance 2019-67, the annual property tax levy for 2020 at the same 2019 increase of 4.9 percent. for the total dollar amount of the levy.
During the public comment section, Steve Shreffler said he was “puzzled” by the increase because he didn’t feel like more funds are necessary.
“It’s not because you need the money. We all know the City of Monticello has been a good steward of the money and we’ve got pretty good reserves on hand,” Shreffler said.
Summers clarified the situation using the effective tax rate from the last five years- .72 cents for 2014, .74 cents for 2015, .76 cents for 2016, .77 cents for 2017, and .77 cents for 2018.
“I researched the tax rate that you pay in the City of Monticello, and with that 4.9 increase it is only going up about a hundredth each year or so.” Summers said.
Dubson Honored
In honor of his official retirement this month, Monticello Fire Chief Rick Dubson was presented with a commendation for his service since joining the department in 1981.
Jeremy Jones, Ward 1 Alderman, was also commended for his work on the council and all other members congratulated him and voiced their appreciation for his unique voice. Jones is resigning from the board after landing a job with a national laboratory in Idaho.
Budget Details
The general fund budget represents a 10 percent increase to anticipated revenues from the property tax levy, an increase in state use tax and an increase in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax as estimated by Illinois Department of Revenue. The total general fund revenues less expenses reflects an increase of about 4 percent over current fiscal year estimates, and is expected to be in the black by $27,000.
Administration department expenditures are 2 percent over the current FY estimates, including the replacement of the total station and GPS positioning system survey equipment. Police department expenditures are 3 percent over the current FY estimates, including the Spillman RMS project previously agreed upon by the Council. Fire department expenditures are 3% over the current FY estimates, including increased allocations to maintenance and upgrades for the City’s tornado sirens. Public works department expenditures are about 3 percent lower than current FY estimates due to a vacant position and a decrease in electricity costs.
Other Items
–Colton Williams was officially appointed as a Monticello Fire and Rescue Volunteer Fire Fighter.
–The council approved Ordinance 2019-73 to repeal and replace Ordinance 2019-66 due to the same skid steer becoming available through AHW at $30,000 less than the original planned replacement.
–Aldermen passed a motion to cancel the Dec. 23 regular meeting due to its proximity to Christmas and conflicting travel schedules.