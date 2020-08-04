Monticello’s school board on July 29 approved a resolution in support of the district’s Return to School Plan, which gives parents the option of sending students to school for in-person instruction or choose online instruction instead.
Those opting for the online option will need to do so for an entire semester, and must let the school district know that is their preference by 12 noon Monday, Aug. 10.
While supportive overall, input submitted to the board revolved around questions parents still have, such as a desire for more detail on both in-person protocols and online learning, how safety protocols will be followed in classrooms, and how contact tracing works if there is a positive COVID-19 test in a student or staff member.
Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said more detail will be provided in further communications with parents, but added that there is one component to the plan that everything else relies on.
“The key to our plan is masking,” he said, noting that students will be required to wear masks while inside school buildings. “If everybody masks in school 100 percent of the time they’re supposed to, we should be in as good a shape as we can possibly be.”
He noted that breaks will be provided every two hours for students to go outside and get a break from wearing masks, and that the early dismissal (1 to 1:15 p.m., depending on the school) is also an effort to limit the amount of time students need to be masked.
Cassie McConkey spoke to the board about the plan during public comment. Starting with a “thank you to the team that no doubt spent many hours developing this reopening plan,” she also posed questions and concerns, including contact tracing.
“There should be a more detailed plan for contact tracing with an accurate definition of close contact, as health departments will require this when supporting the schools during contact tracing,” she said.
She also thought the call for a self-quarantine should take place if someone was within six feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, whether the two parties were masked or not. The current plan calls for self-quarantine only if one was without a mask for more than 15 minutes.
McConkey also asked if there would be assigned seats in classrooms to help with possible contact tracing. Zimmerman said later that there will be assigned seats for that very purpose.
She urged more frequently classroom disinfecting than outlined in the plan (once per week), and to clarify what constitutes an “outbreak.”
DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator Dave Remmert said his agency will be in charge of contact tracing. He noted that, while “our community is doing very, very well” with no deaths or hospitalizations during the COVID-19 outbreak, that “you can’t eliminate all the risk.”
As of the night of the meeting, Piatt County had registered 36 positive tests for COVID-19, six of whom were active cases.
He also said he believes children “need to be in school.”
“All the experts that are out there, whether it’s the American Academy of Pediatrics or the CDC, they all say, kids need to be in school, and I firmly believe that,” said Remmert.
He added that student-age children do not generally exhibit severe symptoms of COVID-19, and that research says the less the symptoms are, the less likely the virus can be transmitted.
To prove his point that COVID-19 is less deadly for children, he said the CDC has reported 64 pediatric deaths nationwide from the current strain, compared to 358 during the H1N1 pandemic of 2009-10. He also cited CDC figures of flu season deaths that range from 27 to 187 annually from 2004-05 through 2018-19.
Zimmerman added that, while social distancing at least six feet is preferable, state back to school guidance recommends distancing six feet “or to the greatest extent possible.”
“We’re going to social distance to the greatest extent possible,” he told the school board.
McConkey, a teacher in another school district, was concerned for the pressure it will be to teach in-person, online, and stay on top of safety protocols.
“Are we asking too much of our teachers?” she said.
Zimmerman noted that the most important part of the plan is where it says, “plan subject to change,” and that he feels tweaks will be made between now and the start of school. Monticello has more time than most districts, since their start of school was already set be later than usual to accommodate summer construction work.
“We don’t start in person for five weeks,” noted Zimmerman of the Sept. 2 start for students.
Several letters submitted by email were also read at the meeting. Many asked for more details regarding online learning.
“We do need to add more detail to the online learning plan” said the superintendent, noting those details will be emailed out to parents.