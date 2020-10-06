Monticello Christian Academy will hold an open house at its soon-to-be new location at 1109 N. State Street in Monticello on Oct. 11, 13 and 15. The school plans to move to that new location in January.
The open house will be from 4 to 6 p.m. each night, and include guided tours, a look at renovation plans, donation opportunities, and refreshments.
Attendees are required to wear masks, and tours will be in small groups so that social distancing can be observed.
“There are so many good things about this move, and it is hard to narrow it down to one, best thing, but we are extremely excited about our new neighbors at the Piatt County Nursing Home,” said School Administrator Amber Warmbier. “We cannot wait to be able to wave and say ‘hello’ whenever we want and, hopefully one day soon, be able to visit inside again. The bond between children and the elderly is one of the most precious friendships you will ever see.”
She added there is plenty of work to be done to get the building ready for the school, with Koester Homes doing the renovation work.
A chili dinner fundraiser is also being planned, with details to be announced soon. Other information on the renovation plans and how to make a donation is available on the MCA website at http://www.mcacad.org/new-building-information and on its Facebook page.
Monticello Christian Academy currently offers preschool, pre-kindergarten and kindergarten programs, as well as before- and after-school programs that serve preschool through fifth graders. It is currently located at 225 E. Livingston St. in Monticello.