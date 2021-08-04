MONTICELLO — All of the teacher openings in Monticello have been officially filled for the coming school year.
“At this time, we have all of our teaching positions filled for the year. We will have 12 new teachers,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board July 28.
“We will have six new non-certified staff members. That would be cooks, custodians, secretaries.”
The district still has four non-certified openings to fill, including cook positions at Washington Elementary and the high school; a full-time custodian position and a lunchroom/playground supervisor.
Zimmerman hopes the open positions will be filled by the start of school Aug. 18.
He said it has been a challenge to find personnel for all of the openings. Like many job sectors, finding applicants has been challenging for some positions.
“It’s just a tough time to find people,” Zimmerman said.
There are also some staff transfers, including all elementary school teachers due to the realignment of attendance centers following completion of the $35 million construction project.
Zimmerman pointed out that all elementary school teachers will be in new classrooms this year.
The district is also seeking to fill openings of seventh-grade boys basketball coach, middle school talent show sponsor and STEM coordinator, also at the middle school.
“Overall, we’re in pretty good shape. Twelve new teachers is a little above average for our district, but we’re happy to have the positions filled at this time,” Zimmerman said.
Information on the open positions is available at www.sages.us.
The district enters the 2021-22 fiscal year with a record amount of funds on hand. After receiving $9.1 million in corporate personal property replacement tax proceeds last school year — shattering the previous record of $7.7 million — the district now has about $17 million in fund reserves, including $6.7 million in the education fund.
Summer projects
The major summer projects are going well, Zimmerman said, including the start of a surface replacement of the high school track.
Other projects undertaken this summer have included new playground equipment and roof repair at Washington Elementary, and renovation of the high school’s Miller Gym. The gymnasium rehab included fresh lighting and a new playing surface. New bleachers will arrive in September.
The first day of school for students is Wednesday, Aug. 18. Teacher institutes are scheduled for the two days prior, and new teachers will be part of training on Aug. 12.
In other action, the board:
— has a first reading of Press Plus policy updates. The four proposals include equal opportunity changes that will allow schools to take mitigating factors into account when someone convicted of a crime applies for employment; a mandated migrant instruction policy; changes to e-learning access safety and protection of information; and a new policy setting up a procedure regarding parental inquiries of school curriculum. Board members will consider the policies formally at the Aug. 18 meeting.
— approved an audit agreement with Mose, Yockey, Brown and Kull; and
— set a budget hearing date for the Sept. 15 board meeting.