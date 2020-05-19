The Allerton Public Library has announced its virtual summer offerings, which include a summer reading program, virtual kids programs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and recorded “Sofa Storytime” videos.
Reading program
The summer reading program is open to children and adults this year through the app, “Reader Zone,” which can be downloaded through app stores. Prizes will be awarded (through the mail) for meeting online reading goals. Participants can also add their favorite books to the library’s “Book Bank,” and write book reviews.
After starting an account on Reader Zone, Allerton Library patrons can sign onto the summer reading program with the code, 65d98.
Virtual kids programs
Kids programs will be held on Tuesdays, and live streaming kids crafts on Wednesdays starting the week of Memorial Day. All program descriptions and signups are available in each date at the library calendar at www.monticellolibrary.org/calendar/.
Storytimes
Recorded “Sofa Storytime” videos are also available through a YouTube playlist, and new ones come out each Thursday at 10 a.m. The Sofa Storytime Playlist link can also be found on the library homepage, www.monticellolibrary.org.
For more information on any of these programs, call 217-762-4676 or email info@monticellolibrary.org.