MONTICELLO — A 53-year-old Monticello man was convicted Tuesday of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child after a two-day jury trial in Piatt County Court.
A jury deliberated just 46 minutes before finding Randy A. Younker guilty.
He was charged in 2019 after a juvenile girl reported the abuse, which she said occurred between 2017 and 2019 in Younker's apartment in Monticello. Younker was married to a relative of the girl at the time.
That victim was one of seven prosecution witnesses at the trial, five of whom said they had suffered abuse from Younker in Piatt and Macon Counties.
“I've never had this much propensity of victims in a case before. I've never had as many other victims before,” said Piatt County State's Attorney Sarah Perry, who worked in the Champaign County State's Attorney's office for eight years prior to taking office in Monticello last December.
“We were able to help the victims. I didn't do the hard work; they (the victims) did the hard work in the case. I think it can be very difficult for victims to come talk about what happened, especially in a room full of strangers. So I was just very happy for them.”
No witnesses were called by the defense.
Defense attorney Tara Grabarczyk said, “we will file a post-trial motion as required and prepare for sentencing,” which is scheduled for Aug. 19. The range of jail time for the Class X felony could range from six to 60 years, according to Perry.
Perry said a second Piatt County charge against Younker — aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim less than 13 years of age — is still pending.
Leading up to the trial, Younker was being held in Macon County Jail on sexual assault charges in a separate case. His next court appearance there is scheduled for Aug. 31.
Younker has been on the Illinois sex offender registry since 2003 after pleading guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a girl less than 13 years old in Macon County. He was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for that conviction.