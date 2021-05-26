The Monticello Memorial Day Ceremony with the Monticello Honor Guard will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31 at the Soldiers Circle in the Monticello Cemetery. It is open to the public.
Updated: May 27, 2021 @ 5:28 am