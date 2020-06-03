Monticello has appointed its two elementary school principals for 2021-22, the first year the district trims from three buildings to two.
Nancy Rosenbery will continue to be the administrator at the 4th and 5th grade level, but will do so at White Heath school instead of the Washington Elementary building in Monticello.
Emily Weidner, the current 2nd/3rd grade principal at White Heath, will be the kindergarten through third grade administrator at an expanded Washington building.
“We’re going from three elementary buildings down to two. We wanted to officially name those principals,” said Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman.
The recommendation was approved by the school board on May 20.
As part of the current $35 million construction and renovation project in Monticello, an elementary school classroom wing is being added to Washington. When completed by the fall of 2021-22, the 1911-era Lincoln building will be closed.
Zimmerman said an assistant principal will be needed at the new Washington configuration, which will also house the district preschool program. While an official decision on that appointment will not take place until next spring, current Lincoln Principal Mary Vogt is a front-runner for that post.
“She will likely be recommended to be the assistant principal at Washington, and the pre-k director, but we won’t do that until next spring,” he said. “There will be 540 students there, so we will have to have one.”