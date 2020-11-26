Monticello school officials plan to return to in-person learning on Dec. 7, but are ready to make adjustments in response to COVID-19 case numbers as they are reported in the county and state. Outbreaks in Monticello and Piatt County prompted the district to shift to distance learning Nov. 18 through Dec. 4.
Some school systems have opted for all-remote instruction through the Christmas break.
“I’m not going to recommend we do that,” said Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman, who told the school board Nov. 18 that he would rather respond to current data trends when making decisions.
“I think it’s best for us to make the decisions based on the variables that are in front of us at the time. That’s why we decided to close (Nov. 18),” he added. “When we come back Dec. 7, the variables will be fresh because everybody will be back off of quarantine. If the variables increase and we get a bunch more close contacts, I think it makes sense to make a decision at that time whether to extend full-remote.”
School board members agreed with the superintendent’s thoughts.
“I’m prepared to just stick to the plan to return,” said Zach Hillard.
“It gives us flexibility,” added Dave Stanko. “If the numbers in our community increase and we think we’re going to have another third or half of our student population out of school, we can make that call the first week of December.”
A main reason the district closed school buildings to students was that the number of online learners increased to about one-third of the student population, due mostly to close contacts of those testing positive for COVID-19 needing to quarantine. Teachers were juggling three platforms – in-person, students who were already learning remotely, and a third segment prompted by those learning from home just during quarantine.
As online learners increase, Zimmerman said it made it difficult for staff to handle, prompting the more to all-remote.
The school board also approved its school learning plan for the second semester, which basically mimics the first semester, with all in-person learning, early dismissal times and remote learning options.
Zimmerman said he does not anticipate a lessening of state health and education guidelines in the near future.
“I actually don’t see anything changing in the second semester, to the point where we could require all kids to be in school. There are still going to be some parents who want to keep their kids at home for fear of COVID, which is perfectly fine and they can have that choice,” he said. “I do anticipate that the second semester will be like the first, with in-school and at-home learners.”
The middle school plans on shifting to longer class periods and a block schedule as a COVID-related adjustment when in-person sessions resume. Principal Mark Hughes said it is a temporary move for now, aimed at doubling class periods to 50 minutes. Current early dismissal times currently dictate 25-minute class periods.
“Within a 25-minute period, students get the instruction, but they don’t get times with their teacher,” said Hughes. “They get study hall time if they are struggling, but they don’t get direct help from their math or science teacher.”
Like the high school, middle school students will have two blocks of classes that alternate days.
High School Principal Adam Clapp said students and staff celebrated spirit week last week despite the switch to all-remote classes.
“This is the second time we have planned a spirit week, and the second time we have gone 100 percent remote for that spirit week. So we are doing spirit week virtually,” he said, noting that staff and students were encouraged to dress up on Zoom. Spirit week themes included a decade day and Friday’s “Sage Rage” day where Monticello school apparel was worn.
Tax levy approved
School board members approved the tentative 2020 tax levy, payable in 2021. The total amount represents a 4.95 percent increase over last year’s.
Zimmerman said that, due to a projected 4 percent increase in assessed valuation in the school district, the tax rate should drop about a penny from last year’s $3.7425 tax rate per $100 of valuation.
Final approval of the tax levy is scheduled for Dec. 16.
Food service contract
Due to a decreased amount of meals served, partly because the district has urged students to bring lunches during the COVID crisis, the board voted to increase the amount it is paying Aramark per meal sold from $1.75 to $1.99 per lunch sold. The same motion increases the breakfast payment from $1.17 to $1.21 per meal.
Zimmerman said Aramark is projecting a $100,000 loss this year, and asked for a larger increase that was approved, since the district is being paid more per meal this year. The district is currently being reimbursed $4.08 per meal to help during the pandemic, up from $2.75 last school year.
But the superintendent added that, while Aramark provides the food and meal planning, the district still pays cafeteria personnel. He said plans are underway for more grab-and-go meals to be provided for students, which could increase Aramark revenue.
In other action, the school board:
– Was informed that middle school science teacher Jennifer Smith had been named a Golden Apple Teacher of Distinction;
– heard from Hughes that 211 of 371 middle school students earned straight A’s in the first quarter grading period. Seventy-four percent of the student body earned all A’s and B’s.
“It’s not normal,” said Hughes, “but it’s something to be celebrated.”
– hired Haley Feeney as a substitute for the maernity leave of Mara Frerichs.