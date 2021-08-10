MONTICELLO — The Monticello Police Department has released its activity reports for June and July of 2021. It includes the following (numbers for 2020 are in parenthesis):
June report
Criminal offenses, 36 (21); follow-up investigations, 19 (12); 911 calls, 27 (22); written warnings, 0 (9); verbal warnings, 3 (2); traffic tickets, 3 (1); public service details, 20 (11); assisted other law enforcement, 2 (4); accident reports, 13, (8); fire department assist, 3 (1); ambulance assist, 4 (8); downtown foot patrols, 30 (34); vacation checks, 71 (15); ordinance violations, 14 (12).
Ordinance violations were for: inoperable vehicles, 7; tall grass, 3; junk, 3; fowl, 1.
July report
Criminal offenses, 32 (18); follow-up investigations, 15 (8); 911 calls, 30 (24); written warnings, 0 (1); verbal warnings, 4 (4); traffic tickets, 4 (19); public service details, 23 (15); assisted other law enforcement, 1 (13); accident reports, 6 (5); fire department assist, 1 (3); ambulance assist, 8 (5); downtown foot patrols, 40 (32); vacation checks, 95 (16); ordinance violations, 19 (11).
Ordinance violations were for: inoperable vehicles, 11; trash, 4; tall grass, 3; obstruction of sidewalk, 1.