The Monticello Police Department announces the following activity for January of 2020. The same activity for December of 2018 is in parenthesis.
Criminal offenses, 11 (17); follow-up investigations, 9 (7); 911 calls, 33 (17); written warnings, 4 (3); verbal warnings, 9 (6); traffic tickets, 5 (1); public service details, 14 (16); assisted other law enforcement,90 (11); accident reports, 7 (5); fire department assist, 6 (3); ambulance assist, 11 (9); downtown foot patrols, 29 (28); vacation checks, 16 (20); ordinance violations (for garbage), 1 (6).