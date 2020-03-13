Monticello schools preschool screenings scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 and Thursday, March 26 are being postponed until a later date. School officials say the postponement is due to the recommendation from the local health department to limit visitation of non-school personnel as a result of the COVID-19 situation.
The rescheduled dates have not been set yet. The school will share more information in the next two to three weeks. Please watch for information on the Lincoln School website and social media sites.