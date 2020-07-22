Monticello’s city administrator said the city could lose as much as $265,000 in revenue this fiscal year due to COVID-19-related impacts, including the shuttering of businesses this past spring.
The good news is that the city can weather the storm since it has about $2.1 million in fund reserves.
“We hope that is the worst case scenario,” Terry Summers told the city council on July 13 regarding potential income adjustments.
He said the $265,000 number came from information gathered from Illinois Municipal League, National League of Cities, Illinois City/County Management Association and other publications.
With the help of those experts, Summers is estimating a 15 percent reduction in state income tax payments, and 20 percent less in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax and Hotel/Motel tax proceeds.
“I in no way, shape of form want to dive into reserves two- or three-hundred-thousand dollars annually,” he added. “But we’ve never been faced with this type of situation.”
He presented figures from the last time the city went through a serious financial concern, the recession that began in the spring of 2008. He noted that revenue exceeded budgeted figures in fiscal year 2008 through 2010 by 14, 9 and 19 percent in those three years. That included sales tax also exceeding the budgeted amount in two of those three years.
“The effect is somewhat based on the diversity of a tax base,” he said, “and our tax base is diverse.”
That tax base includes an influx of about $1 million annually in CPPRT proceeds, which are based on corporate profits.
“I think the city, from a budget standpoint, has traditionally done a very good job at having a balanced budget, and having a conservative budget, and it is paying dividends,” noted Alderman Mike Koon.
“I feel a little bit optimistic,” he added, noting the city is ahead of pace on sales tax receipts for the first six months of the year.
However, some of the COVID-19-related income may not be fully known until at least this fall, said Summers, especially when it comes to the replacement tax line item.
“There is no one answer to the impact a municipality may encounter and the extend of any foreseeable impacts will vary from one municipality to another based upon the diversity of their tax base,” added the city administrator. He added his feeling that Monticello’s tax base is diverse, ranging from sales tax to CPPRT to gaming revenues.
To accommodate less revenue this year, Summers told the council that measures are in effect to reduce spending.
“I’ve asked every department to try to postpone anything and everything you can for another year,” said Summers. “If I don’t absolutely need it, I’m not going to buy it.”
Some items could not be delayed, such as loan payments and a new air conditioner at the police station.
The city is also saving on summer help that was never hired. Instead, city staffers were re-assigned to some of those duties, including the two-person recreation staff that saw a majority of their activities nixed when recreation leagues and the swimming pool season were cancelled.
Through the first 50 percent of the fiscal year, Summers reported most departments are at or under budget in regards to spending:
–Administration, 50.4 percent of budgeted expenditures spent, with engineering fees related to Tract 8 cleanup putting it slightly over. Up to $180,000 of the dollars spent on that effort near Pepsin Hill will be reimbursed;
–Police, 40.9 percent spent.
–Fire and Rescue, 91.1 percent spent. The department spent most of its budget early to purchase 60 self-contained breathing apparatus and 20 harnesses with masks and regulators slightly used from the Savoy Fire Department for about 1/5 the cost new.
–Public Works, 40.8 spent. There has been an unofficial hiring freeze, and seasonal workers were not hired.
–Recreation, 33.2 percent spent. Programs such as recreation baseball and the Easter Egg hunt were not held. Employees were reassigned to public works and beautification;
–Aquatic Center, 2.2 percent spent. The Monticello Area Aquatic Center did not open this summer.
–Capitol Improvements, 49.8 percent spent, including a bike path surfacing and loan payments for the public works building.
–Water Department (self-sustaining enterprise fund), 55.2 percent spent.
–Waste Water Department (self-sustaining enterprise fund), 30.1 percent spent.
“I want to thank all city staff, all department heads, for being diligent in less spending this year, and we had many, numerous discussions about that topic. Many things are on hold,” said Summers.