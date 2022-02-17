MONTICELLO — Preschool screenings for the Monticello School District are scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24. These screenings are for children from 3 to 4 years old. The screenings are not for children who will turn 5 before Sept. 1, 2022.
The screenings will take place in the lobby of the Sievers Center at Washington School. Park in the Sievers Center parking lot at the corner of Kratz Road and Market St/Rt 105 on the day of your screening appointment.
To schedule a screening use the following Sign-up Genius link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f44a5a92ea5fcce9-preschool
The screening includes vision, hearing, speech, language, and developmental milestones. Parents should plan on approximately an hour for the screening to be completed.
Please make an appointment prior to the screening date to guarantee an available time.
Families participating in the screening are required to submit proof of income at, or prior to, the screening appointment. Proof of income may be emailed to Mary Vogt at vogma@sages.us.
The following forms of evidence are acceptable to show proof of family income:
—Pay stubs [two most recent]
—Wages and tax statement [most recent W-2]
—Tax return [most recent]
—Verification/letter from employer
—Proof of WIC benefit
—Proof of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program [SNAP] benefit
— Proof of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families [TANF] enrollment
—Proof of Supplemental Social Security [SSI] benefit
—Proof the family receives Child Care Assistance Program [CCAP]
—Proof that parent is enrolled in Medicaid (medical card with the child’s name does not prove income eligibility)
—Signed written statement from the family if there is no income [a form will be provided upon request]