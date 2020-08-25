One positive byproduct of school building shutdowns this past spring was the fact that contractors could work ahead on Monticello’s $35 million school project. Several aspects that would have waited until the summer were started in March while students were absent, such as renovation work at the high school.
The project was scheduled to be done in August of 2021, but contractors now say it should be closed out by the end of the school year in May, about three months early. Most of what remains revolves around renovation work in the existing high school.
The Monticello Chamber of Commerce took a tour of the project on Aug. 20, viewing new areas such as the added gym, high school science classrooms and Washington Elementary classroom wing; as well as renovated areas like the high school auditorium.