Monticello schools will distribute meals for students on Monday, distributing one week's worth of meals for each student in one sack.
Distribution will be at Monticello High School/Washington Elementary at the back doors by the football field, White Heath Elementary at the back doors at the parking lot, and on a school bus that will be in the parking lot of the Cisco Center.
Distribution will be drive-thru so there will be no reason to get out of vehicles. There is no cost for the meals.
Those wishing to receive the meals need to fill out a survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MonticelloFoodWeek1, so that the school district knows how many to prepare, and when and where they will be picked up. Distribution times are tentatively scheduled for 12 to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. Monday.