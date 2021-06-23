MONTICELLO — The awarding of the Distinguished Service Award (DSA) by the MAEF has become an annual event. Each year there are individuals who have worked for years to enhance the educational opportunities through teaching, mentoring, working as a volunteer and dozens of other ways that make a huge difference to hundreds of children in our schools. The award is presented to those that have contributed excellent and sustained service to the Monticello CUSD #25 educational system.
The awards were presented by Superintendent Vic Zimmerman at the annual All-School Service Recognition Ceremony held at the Sievers Center on Friday, May 28. This year’s awardees were Denise Troester, Vickie Poore, Deb Strater, Brad Garrett, Jerry Sanderson, and Mary Rhodes.
Denise Troester is retiring this year as Middle School Assistant Principal and District Transportation Director. The students and staff all adore her, and she brings such a great attitude to work every day. She has great ideas to help support the students and staff, and she makes it fun while doing it. As our Transportation Director her communication with the drivers and knowledge of the routes is truly amazing. She is always on call with them and can solve any issue that comes up.
Vickie Poore is retiring this year as Head Cook at the high school. Better known as Miss Vickie, her official title is that of cook at Monticello High School, a more appropriate title would be the-nicest-woman-to-walk-the-earth. From the nominee, “I personally allow myself the indulgence of school lunch on the famous Double Dog Day. It’s something I look forward to each month, and Miss Vickie never fails to remember that it is my favorite meal. In fact, once while I was attempting to take a hiatus from carbs, she tracked me down to see if I had forgotten that it was Double Dog Day.” Her attention to details and sharp memory make everyone she meets feel special.
Deb Strater is retiring this year as a first grade teacher at Lincoln School and from the MAEF Board. Deb has served as a team leader in first grade. You could always count on her to organize a field trip, set up activities, and help organize planning and curriculum. Deb has a natural ability to make everyone feel included, both students and staff members. She works tirelessly to ensure that all students succeed and have the best learning experiences. Her compassion for her students and enthusiasm for teaching will have an impact for years to come.
Brad Garrett is retiring this year as a fifth grade teacher at Washington School. When you walk into his classroom you feel like you are home. Fresh coffee is brewing, preparations for the day are being made, and you are sure to be greeted with a friendly hello. It’s a place where you know you will be heard and where you can listen--a place where coworkers converge to bounce off ideas, to chat, to vent, and always to laugh (and to high five about last night’s Cardinal game). It’s a place where students discover, grow, understand, build relationships and thrive.
Jerry Sanderson served as the Sub custodian at Lincoln School all year long. Mr. Sanderson has been called upon to take care of a clogged storm drain causing flooding outside of Lincoln School, clear snow and ice, clean up after students who have had an accident, contain leaks throughout the building, learn the personality of the boiler to keep the school warm, and countless other tasks needed in an elementary school setting. He never complains or tries to get out of doing what is needed. He has gone above and beyond to ensure that the COVID disinfecting protocols are followed along with daily cleaning responsibilities.
Mary Rhodes is retiring this year as a special ed teacher at Lincoln School. Mary is the epitome of a lifelong learner. Even toward the end of her career, she was open to new learning interventions and remote instruction. Mary is also a team player. She will change her schedule over and over to add students who need her, find time to come in and assist a teacher, and do anything she can to accommodate her students and fellow teachers. Mary has kept a picture of each child she has ever taught and will fondly tell stories about the children in the pictures. She will go out of her way to help her students and their families. She will continue to check on her students well after they leave Lincoln school. I don’t think I have ever met a person nicer than Mary Rhodes.